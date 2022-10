Not Available

Made with Mexican-American residents of Iowa with no prior acting experience, 'My Sister's Quinceanera' tells the fictional story of one family's experience living in small town America. Big brother Silas is the involuntary man of the house. He does his best to take care of his five siblings and help his single mother as the family prepares for his sister's fifteenth birthday, but he dreams of leaving Muscatine and starting a new life for himself.