My Sister's Regrets

Dal-Rae's father gets killed by his concubine Seo-Mo, who later entraps Dal-Rae into death, also. But Do-Wun, Dal-Rae's younger brother, continues to study for the state examination in some temple, not knowing his father and sister's death. Dal-Rae's ghost tries to protect her youngest brother Do-Seon from Seo-Mo's intrigue. When Do-Seon was on the verge of being killed, Do-Wun who won the first place in the state examination saves his brother. While Seo-Mo and her evil group gets killed accused of their horrible atrocities, Do-Wun goes to Han Yang with his brother, asking Cheong-Am, his teacher and a great Buddhist monk, to pray for Dal-Rae's soul.