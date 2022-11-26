Not Available

Remarkable short documentary "My Sister Swallowed the Zoo" layers old family photographs over an international telephone call of increasing intensity. Deftly experimental and wonderfully efficient, Zhang captures the liberation and the torment of being away – from home and from the expectations of daughter- and sisterhood. The work is not afraid to be loud, claiming a speaking and cinematic voice, and calling attention to the visibility of personal histories and anguished transnational futures.