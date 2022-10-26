Not Available

Family film 'My Sisters Kids & the Gold Diggers' sends Uncle Erik and the kids on a new adventure. This time discovering the children that their great-grandfather emigrated from Denmark and was a gold digger in Canada. Even now, many years later, they still have family over there. So when the family comes in contact with an aunt, they travel across the Atlantic to visit her. In Canada awaits them a true treasure hunt, the wild and two greedy prospectors. At the same time they are joined by Mrs. Flinth which, as always, has a crush on Uncle Erik.