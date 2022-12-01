My Sister's Silence...

Not Available

In a family left by their father, who forms an extravagant collection of moths as a \proof’ of the countless female hearts he has conquered, the erratic Mother tries to prevent her family from falling apart. Theo (13) is following in his father’s footsteps by becoming an erotic novelist. His sister Andy (18) refuses to talk to anyone, communicating online only with her brother. On one of her solitary walks, she meets and falls in love with Dinko, a young bum, who sees in her an opportunity for a profitable deal. He trades her to a Gypsy baron only to realise he is in love with her. Meanwhile, the mother takes a desperate step to save her daughter.