My Sky, My Land

Armenian artist Hakob Hakobian repatriated from Egypt. There, far from his native land he was painting portraits trying to find in the faces of his models Armenian features. In Armenia he is painting also landscapes and even just the sky. Working in his studio he tells about his friends-repatriates. They by themselves, or their parents had survived during the genocide of Armenians in Turkey in 1915, and were dispersed all around the world. We see Hakobian's friends back in Armenia at their work: an old farmer with his big family, a driver, a gas-stove expert.