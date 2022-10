Not Available

What could be more smurfy than spending Valentine's Day with the most lovable little blue creatures in all of the forest? In this half-hour animated special from Hanna-Barbera, the residents of Smurf Village cheerfully await Cupid's arrival ... but evil lurks nearby. Can Cupid's arrow make a dent in the stone-hard heart of Gargamel, the evil wizard? Will Smurfette's Prince Smurfing ever arrive?