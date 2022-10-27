Not Available

My Son

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Moby Dick Films

Julien and his mum care for each other very much. But Julien has committed a deadly sin: he is growing into a teenager! Worse, he has found himself a girlfriend of his age. "Mummy" is not going to tolerate such an ignominy. Julien is HER baby and will remain HERS for ever, encouraged in her "crusade" by her bovine husband and barely thwarted by the more courageous interventions of Suzanne, Julien's sympathetic big sister.

Cast

Olivier Gourmetle père
Marie Kremerla soeur de Julien
Emmanuelle Rivala grand-mère
Nathalie Bayela mère

View Full Cast >

Images