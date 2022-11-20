My Son A-Chang

Not Available

A 10-year-old Bruce Lee stars as Kid Cheung, an orphan boy who sells comics in a little stall in the slums to survive. He and his two siblings are looked after by his Uncle Ho, a teacher. When the wealthy Hung Pak-ho surveys the slums to build a school for orphans, he is robbed by the vicious Blade Lee and his gang. Cheung helps Blade Lee escape and earns his friendship, but Uncle Ho convinces him to return the gold necklace Lee stole. Hung rewards Ho by hiring him as his private secretary.