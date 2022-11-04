Not Available

My Son Johnny

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Anthony Cortino lives with his mother in a quiet suburb. His father is dead, and his violent criminal brother is a long way off, in the city, and if Anthony has his way, that's where he will stay. However, Johnny runs into trouble with the police in the city, and when he asks to come home, his mother agrees, despite Anthony's objections. A reign of terror begins for Anthony then, for as long as Johnny is around, Anthony is never safe, and never has been.

    Cast

    		Michele LeeMary Anne
    		Ricky SchroderJohnny
    		Corin NemecAnthony
    		Mariangela PinoRhoda Cortina
    		Stephen DimopoulosLouie Cortino
    		Joy CoghillAnna Cortino

    View Full Cast >

    Images