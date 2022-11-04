My Son the Minister

Not Available

Sylvia has succeeded in making her son Robert a minister in the French Republic. His old servent, Gabriel, interrupts the young man during an "erotic" conference with the singer Betty. She's there, because her politically inappropriate songs is about to get her banned from the stage, which the minister would like to prevent. A fight breaks out between Robert and Gabriel and Sylvia, his mother, has to confess to Robert, that Gabriel is actually his father. When the minister once again misbehaves, this time at a ball, his servant and father Gabriel decides that the time has come to slap his son in everyone's presence. Robert is forced to resign and a journalist from the People's Front suggests Gabriel for the post of minister. - The film was classified after the end of the german third empire as a reservation film.