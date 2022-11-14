Not Available

The film introduces us to feel the "loneliness" that almost everyone faces it, the question to our "life" and "love" through the characters, Pan (Patchara Buranawimolwan) and Nick (Saruth Chatchawan). Surrounded by loneliness, Pan is searching for what she's doing in each days. Until she meets Nick, the guy next door who is an artist, he begins a conversation and they start to learn the meaning of life from each other. They finally discover the goal in their life and the love that will not be faded from their memories.