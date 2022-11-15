My Stupid Boss (2016)

Not Available

My Stupid Boss recounts the story of an absurd boss and his employees. Bossman (Reza Rahadian) is an Indonesian who owns a company in Kuala Lumpur. A large but disorganized company. The culprit for the disarray in the organization is the bossman himself. His first principle of management is that Bossman Is Always Right. Which means whatever the Bossman fancies, he'll get it done. And that is his following principle: Impossible We Do Miracle We Try. In the midst of this is Diana, the Bossman's secretary, who has to juggle at every turn with the odds that never seem to add up in the company. Diana's daily confronted with her boss's antics and her patience and good sense are all put to the test.