My Sweet Home

After the woman's death, a quarrel breaks out between her three children over their shared apartment where they spent childhood. In the province, even a small amount of money is life-saving for people. The youngest son Pasha is against selling. He still lives here and in addition, he took care of his old mother. But both his brother and sister are convinced of the need to sell it. When relatives run out of arguments, they start doing horrible, and above all, irreversible things. After all, when there is money, even between relatives, people change.