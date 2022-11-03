Not Available

My Teenage Daughter

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

British Lion Films

Magazine editor Valerie Carr lives in London with her two daughters Jan, aged seventeen, and Poppet, thirteen. When Jan is invited to a party at the Savoy, she meets dashing young Tony Ward Black mad about jive, owner of a Bentley, and supposedly running through a legacy. Attracted to the daring young man, she rejects Mark, a young farmer who is in love with her. But it soon becomes apparent to everyone but Jan that neither Tony's fortune nor even his name may be his own, and her association with him will lead her into delinquency and danger.

Cast

Anna NeagleValerie Carr
Sylvia SymsJanet Carr
Norman WoolandHugh Manning
Wilfrid Hyde-WhiteSir Joseph
Kenneth HaighTony Ward Black
Julia LockwoodPoppet Carr

