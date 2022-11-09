Not Available

Hello, my name is Marie and I am ten years old. And let me tell you I am not always comfortable in my skin, particularly at Christmas time when I get torn between household and household. Oh, I almost forgot to tell you: I have two fathers, two mothers, a stepfather, a stepmother and I know not how many (half-)brothers and sisters and other relatives (or not!). How can that be? Well my mother is gay and has a new companion. My father is also homosexual and he too has a new mate and..., Oh leave me alone, I just can't work it out! And how did I come into this word? Who gave me life? Am I not, like the other Mary, after Whom I am named, the fruit of the Immaculate Conception...???