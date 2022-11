Not Available

A-Gan is a mean and stingy but successful salesman. One day he has a car accident and meets his own conscious. His Conscious just gives him 7 days to live. A-Gan convinces it to let him live on if 7 people come and visit him. Disappointed by his colleagues' attitudes, A-Gan meets A-Tong, a girl who is as rude and mean as him. They finally change their bad personalities and A-Gan saves his own life by having 7 visitors.