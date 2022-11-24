My Truth The Rape of Two Coreys

Not Available

People have long awaited a response from Corey as to what exactly happened in his childhood alongside best friend Corey Haim. In his book, Coreyography, Corey describes what happened but it isn't clear who exactly the predators are. The best way, he feels, in order to tell the whole story, is for Corey to come forward in the form of a film about his life. We are embarking on a dangerous and exciting journey to get to the bottom of the truth. However in doing so there are great security risks.