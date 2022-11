Not Available

Khloe is shocked to learn that her mother Jessy is engaged to her new boyfriend Colby. She never even met the guy and now shes to live with him. Colby on the other hand tries everything to connect with his future stepdaughter, but she refuses to let him in. Things get worse when he catches Khloe having sex with her boyfriend Wesley. Colby goes to see her to fix the situation, but his future daughter has other plans for him.