My TS Student

Middle aged married couple Magdalene St. Michaels and Rob Yaeger have fallen into a rut, and sensitive Rob fears that Magdalene is losing interest in their sex life. His suspicions grow when he overhears Magdalene's secret phone calls with her teenage student (Chelsea Poe). The beautiful but troubled Chelsea is in love with Magdalene, and the nurturing older woman struggles with her growing desire for the needy young student. But Chelsea may not be as vulnerable as she seems, as the TS nymphet hatches a plot to get Magdalene all to herself. Starring Chelsea Poe, Magdalene St. Michaels, Sunday Valentina, and Rob Yaeger.