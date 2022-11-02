Not Available

Wout is a competition cyclist, a mountain climber, and a student at the film academy; Joost is an artist with a substantial track record. This film tells the story of their difficult relationship, seen from the perspective of the younger brother, who is not afraid to dish up a good share of self-mockery. “My brother thinks that once in a lifetime, everyone should take apart an engine block,” we hear him say in the voiceover. Next, we see Wout grapple with a towel and a pile of engine parts, while his older brother irritably lectures him from a distance. When Wout scales the slopes of the Himalayas with his camera, he comes to the point of making an important decision about his life.