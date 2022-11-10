Not Available

My Tutor

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Marimark Productions

High school senior Bobby Chrystal fails his French class, which will block him from entering Yale. His rich, authoritarian father hires an attractive 29-year-old to tutor Bobby over the summer and help him pass a make-up exam. While Bobby's friends lead him away into strange excursions aimed at losing their virginity, Bobby finds all the extracurricular activities he needs with his new tutor.

Cast

Matt LattanziBobby Chrystal
Clark BrandonBilly
Crispin GloverJack
Caren KayeTerry Green
Kevin McCarthyMr. Chrystal
Bruce BauerDon Sylvester

View Full Cast >

Images