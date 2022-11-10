High school senior Bobby Chrystal fails his French class, which will block him from entering Yale. His rich, authoritarian father hires an attractive 29-year-old to tutor Bobby over the summer and help him pass a make-up exam. While Bobby's friends lead him away into strange excursions aimed at losing their virginity, Bobby finds all the extracurricular activities he needs with his new tutor.
|Matt Lattanzi
|Bobby Chrystal
|Clark Brandon
|Billy
|Crispin Glover
|Jack
|Caren Kaye
|Terry Green
|Kevin McCarthy
|Mr. Chrystal
|Bruce Bauer
|Don Sylvester
