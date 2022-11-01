Not Available

My Tutor Friend 2

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Prime Entertainment

Junko, a Japanese of Korean ancestry, comes to Korea to find her sweetheart. She finds lodging at a guest house that provides room and board. Unfortunately, the room that she is supposed to stay in belongs to the owner’s son, Jong-man. On her first night in Seoul, Junko is forced to share the room with Jong-man. Junko wants to find another place, but the owner desires to keep Junko as a guest and offers Junko free Korean lessons from Jong-man. It is going to be some adventure for Junko in Seoul!

Cast

Lee Chung-AhKitano Junko
Park Ki-WoongHeo Jong-man
Lee Young-haHeo Ha-ryong
Choi Il-hwaPère de Junko
Lee JooyeonAzumi
Jo Dal-hwanSun Poong-Gi

