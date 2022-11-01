My Tutor Friend 2

Junko, a Japanese of Korean ancestry, comes to Korea to find her sweetheart. She finds lodging at a guest house that provides room and board. Unfortunately, the room that she is supposed to stay in belongs to the owner’s son, Jong-man. On her first night in Seoul, Junko is forced to share the room with Jong-man. Junko wants to find another place, but the owner desires to keep Junko as a guest and offers Junko free Korean lessons from Jong-man. It is going to be some adventure for Junko in Seoul!
|Lee Chung-Ah
|Kitano Junko
|Park Ki-Woong
|Heo Jong-man
|Lee Young-ha
|Heo Ha-ryong
|Choi Il-hwa
|Père de Junko
|Lee Jooyeon
|Azumi
|Jo Dal-hwan
|Sun Poong-Gi
