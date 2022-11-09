My Two Loves

Not Available

A widow emerges from her mourning after a year. She moves into a new apartment, gets a new job, and a gains a 'gentleman caller' her late husband's partner and former best friend. Her daughter opposes the relationship and causes considerable confusion. As she tries to work out her problems, she confides in a fellow worker. The friend offers her a shoulder to cry on and ultimately suggests that they have a relationship. Surprised and more confused than ever, she does find herself drawn to her friend. Sada Thompson also appears as the woman's mother.