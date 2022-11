Not Available

The story revolves around two best friends, young fishermen Makame and Saidi. Saidi is the area playboy and an artist. Makame loves his wife and is faithfully married. But his mother dislikes Maryam and makes her life miserable because she has not become pregnant. In desperation and hoping to conceive, Maryam sleeps with Saidi. When she becomes pregnant her marriage is saved and her mother-in-law is happy. But there’s a catch that may prove disastrous for all.