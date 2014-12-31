2014

Public interest in North Korea, and media reportage on the world's most insular and secretive state has never been higher. Yet all of us who live outside the country remain entirely detached from ordinary North Koreans, their experiences, their lives, their thoughts and feelings. We remain fixated on the nation's public face, the photo-ops and choreographed parades of the Kim dynasty, but completely ignorant of what it is like to actually live under their dictatorship, and what perceptions on the ground are. In My Way in Pyongyang, the filmmakers do all they can to peer beneath the veil of state secrecy and control, and try to understand North Korea as it really is.