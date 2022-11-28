My Wife And I Bought A Ranch

Not Available

A couple, Harry and Sasha, who find their dream house in a ranch in Idaho. He’s a soldier getting back to life, and they bid what they can, which is a lowball offer. They get the ranch but find they are not alone. Soon they meet their neighbors, who inform them that there is a malevolent spirit in the valley, one that manifests itself by coming to the house in the same manner at the start of each season. There are certain steps that must be followed to keep the spirit out of their house, and the tension and violence grows with each gory ritual as the duel between the spirits and the ex-Marine soldier becomes personal.