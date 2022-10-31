Not Available

My Wife Is a Gambling Maestro

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Jay Chou is a soft hearted, mellow young man that is often fooled and used by women who only want his money. One night, he saved a young and sexy Kung Fu master, Ying Ying and she helped Jay recoup many of his bad debts and kicked his lousy girlfriends away. Surprisingly, Ying Ying is a maestro in gambling - mahjong, football betting and horse racing. However, Ying Ying suffered from amnesia, and could not remember who she was. Nevertheless, Jay plucked up courage to ask her to marry him and she agreed. On the night before their wedding, Ying Ying disappeared! Later, Jay finally found her and she is contending in the Asian God of Gamblers Competition and also had a fiancé named Henry. What was Jay to do?

Cast

Nick CheungJay Chou
Natalie Meng YaoYing-ying / Na-na
Cheung Tat-MingEason Chan
Danny Chan Kwok-KwanManu
Ben Cheung Ka-LunLeo Ku
Wong JingLung Tin Gau

View Full Cast >

Images