My Wife Is a Gambling Maestro

Not Available

Jay Chou is a soft hearted, mellow young man that is often fooled and used by women who only want his money. One night, he saved a young and sexy Kung Fu master, Ying Ying and she helped Jay recoup many of his bad debts and kicked his lousy girlfriends away. Surprisingly, Ying Ying is a maestro in gambling - mahjong, football betting and horse racing. However, Ying Ying suffered from amnesia, and could not remember who she was. Nevertheless, Jay plucked up courage to ask her to marry him and she agreed. On the night before their wedding, Ying Ying disappeared! Later, Jay finally found her and she is contending in the Asian God of Gamblers Competition and also had a fiancé named Henry. What was Jay to do?