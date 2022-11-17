My Wife is Confessing

The professors' wife lives as abused mentally by her husband. One day the couple goes climbing with a young man, who works for a pharmaceutical company and often visits them on business. While they scales a cliff holding a rope, her husband under them loses his footing and falls down. When they all are about to fall, she cut the rope, so the husband died in a fall. She stands at the bar, but the court decides the case is an emergency evacuation. So she obtains an acquittal, but murderous intent in her mind must work on her.
View Full Cast >