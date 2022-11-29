My world is upside down

Not Available

A music documentary based on the work of Slovenian multihyphenate artist Frane Milčinski Ježek. His satyrical poems and songs from the 1950s and 60s today sound more urgent and topical than ever, and are covered by musicians ranging from Finnish avant-garde accordion player Kimmo Pohjonen, to legendary Croatian songstress Josipa Lisac, to the former Bad Seed Hugo Race. The music is produced by indie rock icon Cris Eckman (The Walkabouts), and expertly mixed with archive footage of Jezek's own performances and skits, creating a touching and thought-provoking narrative.