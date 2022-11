Not Available

Renowned soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa steers viewers through a showcase of her favorite opera scenes filmed at some of the world's most impressive venues and sung by greats such as Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Mirella Freni and Ileana Cotrubas. Highlights include "Die Fledermaus," performed at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden; "Otello," performed at the Arena di Verona; and "Nabucco," performed at the Teatro alla Scala.