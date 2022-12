Not Available

This brutally honest comedy depicts the Jewish-Italian wedding reception of Lisa Weinstein (Deborah Gibson), as guests can't help but notice the romantic sparks among Lisa, the groom (Joey Scherr), the maid of honor (Mo Gaffney) and the bride's ex-boyfriend, the reception band leader (Martin Guigui). Meanwhile, various guests on both sides of the aisle pursue their own love interests at the event. Dom DeLuise co-stars.