My Years With The Queen

Not Available

In this one-off documentary for ITV, Lady Pamela Hicks talks for the first time on television about her incredible life growing up within The Royal Family and her close relationship with The Queen. Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, great great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, cousin to Prince Philip and second cousin to The Queen. She is uniquely placed to document her memories of her years with The Queen, whether as her childhood friend, bridesmaid or as her Lady in Waiting.