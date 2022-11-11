Not Available

Thirty-year-old business woman Lena Chistyakova, a formidable boss for his subordinates. The unflattering nickname "Mymra" fully corresponds to her image of a strong woman and an old maid. In accordance with the medical prescription, she makes a strong-willed decision to give birth to a child. To perform this task, Mymra arranges monitoring of subordinates in order to identify the most suitable candidate. The search for a candidate for the role of father unexpectedly ends with a random meeting with a former classmate Sergei Krylov, a successful, beautiful man, in the Prime of his life. But to like the ideal candidate, Lena Chistyakova first of all need to get rid of his unflattering nickname. To fulfill the mission of conception, Mymra takes a sabbatical at work and is hired as a housekeeper to the unsuspecting Sergei. Mastering the basics of the household in the field, Mymra comprehends a new science — how to be a modern woman.