The film starts with an imprisoned Suruli (Vidarth) recalling his childhood love with Mynaa (Amala Paul) that becomes more intense as they grow. Though, Mynaa's mother assures Suruli of getting them married, she changes her mind and plans to get Mynaa married to a person working in Dubai. Infuriated Suruli threatens to kill her by dumping a large stone on her. He gets arrested by police for a 15-day prison sentence, but escapes the days before release after he is informed that Mynna's mother is arranging her marriage before his 15 day remand is over. As the police officer Bhaskar (Sethu) and a constable Ramaiah (Thambi Ramaiah) handcuff Suruli, Mynaa too goes along with him as they decide to get married after release from prison.