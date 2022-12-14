Not Available

This film follows the story of filmmaker Philip Araktingi.For the third time he was forced to leave his hometown and home country, Philip discovers that his grandparents were all forced to leave their country five times over five generations because of the war. The film reveals the complexities and disasters experienced by these generations since the fall of the Ottoman Empire, and through the existence of the Israeli entity, until the Lebanese civil war. During the film, historical events of nearly 100 years are spotted.