Supported by eyewitness accounts, this thought-provoking A&E special investigates the strange disappearances of ships, planes and other vessels in the infamous Bermuda Triangle and a lesser-known but equally perplexing triangle in the Great Lakes. Science and history experts weigh in on the still-unexplained vanishing acts and tragic accidents that occurred in both regions, including the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975.