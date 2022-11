Not Available

Learn the origins of tricks that have amazed and befuddled audiences for centuries in this exhaustive survey of the world of magic, from the magicians of ancient Egypt to the top magicians of the 1990s. This magical mystery tour covers the classic "cups and balls" routine; the whistle-blowing book that saved wizards from getting burned at the stake; and interviews with such modern masters as Lance Burton, Eugene Burger and Jeff McBride.