Mysteries of the Abyss - A Science Revolution

The deep sea – the biggest single habitat on Earth, marked by eternal darkness, icy temperatures and immense pressure. This gripping 50-minute film follows the biologists Christian Lott and Nicole Dubilier into the inhospitable depths of the ocean in pursuit of new species and groundbreaking discoveries. What they find is truly revolutionary: a mussel capable of using hydrogen to feed itself – something previously thought impossible. It opens up new possibilities for life, not just on Earth, but even in space where hydrogen is a common element. It’s a discovery that challenges the way we think about the very building blocks of life.