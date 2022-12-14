Mysteriet Holst

Not Available

June 27th, 1945. The norwegian resistance fighter Kai Holst travels to Stockholm. According to witnesses, he's going to "sort something out", and someone will be pale by the results. A day later he is found dead on a stairwell, shot in the head with his own gun. Despite mysterious circumstances, the police quickly concludes with suicide, and the case is dismissed. Case files are classified, and friends and family who ask questions are threatened.In this film, the investigation is resumed 68 years later. Through secret documents and old witness reports, Holst's last 24 hours alive are reconstructed, to find out what really happened.