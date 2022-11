Not Available

Explore Central China's Wudang Mountain, the holy mountain of Taoism, in this engrossing documentary on the mystic range that has inspired faithful Taoists for centuries. The mountain is also the origin of Wudang Kung Fu and Taiji martial arts. Experience the spirit of Wudang Mountain and hear its whispered message of harmony between nature and humankind, and you'll discover why this sanctuary is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.