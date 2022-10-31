Mysterious Man Himself

Not Available

The film revolves around "young" (Hani Ramzi) are forced to lie at the beginning of his life as a result of the difficult conditions experienced by the passage of time believe everyone lie, can not undo, and despite his work as an employee in the private sector but that correspond with a number of government agencies demanding to resolve a number of crises public such as "bread" and "unemployment" and "housing crisis" and occur after a surprise and become famous. تدور أحداث الفيلم حول "شاب"( هاني رمزي) يضطر للكذب في بداية حياته نتيجة للظروف الصعبة التي يعيشها وبمرور الوقت يصدق الجميع كذبته، ولا يستطيع التراجع عنها،ورغم عمله كموظف في القطاع الخاص إلا أنه يراسل عدداً من الجهات الحكومية يطالبها بحل عدد من الأزمات العامة مثل "الرغيف" و"البطالة" و"أزمة الإسكان" وبعد فترة تحدث مفاجأة ويصبح مشهورا.