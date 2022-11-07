Mysterious Manoeuvre

Not Available

Dharamchand is the Chair of Olympic Bank, which is due for a final audit by the 30th of the month. Shortly thereafter, his daughter, Hema, finds his dead body in his bedroom. She phones her brother, Ratan, who arrives, finds a suicide note in his dad's room, clarifying that he had embezzled 20 lakhs from the bank, is unable to repay it, and hence is killing himself. Ratan decides to protect the good name of the family and does not tell anyone about the suicide note to anyone, including Hema. Shortly thereafter, Ratan is approached by a blackmailer named Shekhar, who threatens to expose Ratan's secret if Ratan does not participate in a bank robbery that will take place two days before the final audit. Ratan assists him, the robbery takes place, the money is looted, all bank records are burnt, and the robbers make a successful getaway.