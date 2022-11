Not Available

It is about three curious children who meet a mysterious floating mask who calls itself "Satan." It talks in a creepy foreboding voice and lures the children in by giving them fruit. It then gets them to build a town of people out of clay and then brings it to life and makes them a happy little society. But things soon go bad as they start hating each other due to the colour of clay their are made from and break into two groups and fight over the ownership of resources.