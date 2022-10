Not Available

The day a hit and run driver took the life of her little boy, Marilyn (Wendy Raquel Robinson) died inside. Not even the passing of time, the love of a good man or a job as choir director at her church could bring her peace. But a chance encounter with a mysterious homeless man, who calls himself Mozart (Gary Dourdan), will change Marilyn's world and let her see that there are no accidents, and true healing starts with forgiveness.