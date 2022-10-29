Not Available

A sexually intense thriller set in the colossal city of Wuhan in eastern China, which the director portrays as an unimaginably gigantic forest of featureless skyscrapers, their summits lost in the smog. The film has touches of Chabrol--and even a weird hint of Fatal Attraction--and also offers a sly satirical perspective on modern China’s new rush to capitalist riches and bourgeois prosperity... [We are introduced] to the comfortable, placid domestic world of Yongzhao (Qin Hao), a businessman, married with a daughter, who is well on the way to wealth. Yongzhao’s story is complicated by the strange situation engulfing his wife Lu Jie, played by Hao Lei...Out of the blue, Lu Jie has been befriended by Sang Qi (Qi Xi), the mother of one of her daughter’s classmates; she seems weirdly intent on striking up an acquaintance. Sang Qi asks to meet Lu Jie for coffee one day and makes a startling confession. It is to be the beginning of a bizarre and unsettling duel between the two women.