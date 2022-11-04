Mystery Files

Not Available

Three stories. Friends: the married Kit encountered Chun again who he met 3years ago in a scuba diving class, Kit's logic is clouded by desire, slowly falling into Chun's trap...... "Strange Murder Case": A certain Nightclub held its second anniversary celebration, the cheers were shattered by a loud cry, as man A was murdered. At the same time, man B was discovered in his home covered in blood. On the surface the two cases were unrelated, actually they were done by the same criminal...... "Midnight Witness": On a boat, Bong thought he witnessed a murder, but when he approached the scene, he suddenly met the victim face to face......