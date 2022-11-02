Not Available

Mystery in the Bermuda Triangle

Producciones Fílmicas Agrasánchez S.A.

Beautiful Silvia and Sandra disappear mysteriously at the Bermuda Triangle. Santo, Blue Demon and Mil Mascaras, a team of super-heroes, go into action to try to find them. Soon they find out that evil Scientist Dr. Gro has developed a device to make people and objects to disappear blaming the famous vanishings of ships, airplanes and human beings on Mother Nature. Cast: Santo el Enmascarado de Plata, Blue Demon, Mil Mascaras, Silvia Manrquez and, Sandra Duarte

SantoSanto (as Santo El Enmascarado de Plata)
Blue DemonBlue Demon
Mil MáscarasMil Máscaras
Silvia ManríquezRina
Sandra DuarteSpy
Carlos SuárezHead Spy

