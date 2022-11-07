Not Available

Mystery Magical Special

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Mystery Magical Special is an American television special aired on Nickelodeon. Advertised as a Halloween-themed program, the special was originally produced in 1986, but continued air, often multiple times, every October for several years afterward. Primarily, the special was designed to show off the talents of stage magicians Lance Burton and Tina Lenert, as well as capitalise on Marc Summers' then-newfound fame as the host of the game show Double Dare. Shiri Appleby and Jonathan Brandis and Trenton Teigen also appear, and John Astin makes a cameo appearance.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images