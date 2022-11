Not Available

Six teenagers accidentally gave way to a curious ghost for revenge. Incidentally father also one of them, Susi (Rani Soraya) is responsible for the rape and murder of the family of ghosts. So membalaslah him. Later that kind ghost, promised not to continue his spirit of vengeance origin refined. The ghost (Noor Komalasari) was forced to be the ghost of a child who was curious because it contains makes it possible to die perfectly. Then issued from the mouth of the baby ghost.